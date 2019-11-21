Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Trump says Navy won’t take SEAL designation from war crimes case figure

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court July 2 in San Diego. He was acquitted of a murder charge in the stabbing death of a captive but convicted of posing with the corpse and demoted to chief.
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court July 2 in San Diego. He was acquitted of a murder charge in the stabbing death of a captive but convicted of posing with the corpse and demoted to chief.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 21, 2019
6:42 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump is insisting the Navy “will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin” that designates him a SEAL.

Attorneys for Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher had accused the Navy of trying to remove the designation in retaliation for Trump’s decision last week to restore Gallagher’s rank.

Gallagher was acquitted of a murder charge in the stabbing death of an Islamic State militant captive, but a military jury convicted him of posing with the corpse while in Iraq in 2017. He was demoted to chief.

Trump tweeted, “This case was handled very badly from the beginning” and urged those involved to “Get back to business!”

Advertisement

Gallagher filed a complaint with the inspector general accusing a rear admiral of insubordination for defying Trump’s actions.

CaliforniaWorld & Nation
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement