California

Human remains found in Griffith Park, sparking homicide investigation

Griffith Park
Los Angeles police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Griffith Park.
(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Los Angeles police are investigating after human remains were discovered in Griffith Park.

Officers were called to a wooded area of the park shortly after 9 a.m. Monday for a homicide investigation after the remains were found, police said. Detectives with the LAPD’s Northeast Homicide Division remained on the scene at 11 a.m.

It wasn’t known whether the remains were those of a male or female, and additional information about the circumstances surrounding the discovery wasn’t immediately available.

Griffith is the city’s most popular park, and it’s also one of the largest municipal parks in North America, according to the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
