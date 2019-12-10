Sports car slams into Simi Valley home, killing 1 and injuring 2 others

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured when a speeding car slammed into a home in Simi Valley and flipped early Tuesday, police said.

Simi Valley police and the Ventura County Fire Department were dispatched to the home at Sycamore Drive and Morley Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Nissan 350Z on its roof on the home’s front lawn. The vehicle had slammed into a bedroom, but no one inside the home was injured, Cmdr. Steve Shorts said.

A woman inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman in the car was severely injured. She and a man who was ejected from the vehicle during the crash were taken to a hospital. None of the car’s occupants were identified.

Investigators have determined that speed was a factor in the crash, Shorts said, though it is not clear what caused the car to land upside down. Authorities will be looking into whether alcohol was also a factor, he said.

“What we know right now is that the car was a two-seater sports coupe, so it was impossible for everybody to be seat-belted in,” Shorts said.

There were three people inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one was in the bedroom when the car slammed into it. The house was damaged and had to be yellow-tagged, meaning it is currently unsafe to occupy.