California

Sports car slams into Simi Valley home, killing 1 and injuring 2 others

A car slammed into a home in Simi Valley early Tuesday
An investigation is underway after a woman died and two more people were hospitalized when their car overturned and slammed into a home in Simi Valley early Tuesday morning.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Dec. 10, 2019
8:26 AM
One person was killed and two others were seriously injured when a speeding car slammed into a home in Simi Valley and flipped early Tuesday, police said.

Simi Valley police and the Ventura County Fire Department were dispatched to the home at Sycamore Drive and Morley Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Nissan 350Z on its roof on the home’s front lawn. The vehicle had slammed into a bedroom, but no one inside the home was injured, Cmdr. Steve Shorts said.

A woman inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman in the car was severely injured. She and a man who was ejected from the vehicle during the crash were taken to a hospital. None of the car’s occupants were identified.

Investigators have determined that speed was a factor in the crash, Shorts said, though it is not clear what caused the car to land upside down. Authorities will be looking into whether alcohol was also a factor, he said.

“What we know right now is that the car was a two-seater sports coupe, so it was impossible for everybody to be seat-belted in,” Shorts said.

There were three people inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one was in the bedroom when the car slammed into it. The house was damaged and had to be yellow-tagged, meaning it is currently unsafe to occupy.

Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
