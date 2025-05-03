Small aircraft crashes into residential neighborhood in Simi Valley

Firefighters were responding Saturday to a downed aircraft in Simi Valley, with reports of smoke visible from nearby homes.

The aircraft, reported to be a small airplane, crashed into a residential area. Emergency responders received reports of the downed aircraft shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, a Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson said.

Emergency dispatch reports relayed to firefighters said that two structures caught fire in the area of Wood Ranch Parkway and High Meadow Street. There was reportedly only one person aboard the aircraft, according to fire officials on the ground.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.