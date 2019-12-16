Santa Ana winds and cold temperatures prompt weather alerts

Forecasters are warning of the possibility of downed trees and power outages as Santa Ana winds whip through the region, combining with cooler temperatures that are prompting cold weather alerts in some areas.

Strong winds are forecast for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Tuesday evening, with the strongest winds expected Monday night into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind advisories are in effect for all of Ventura County, as well as the Los Angeles County mountains and the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. Gusts could reach 55 mph in the mountains and 45 mph in the valleys and along the coasts, the weather service said. Isolated gusts of 60 mph are possible Tuesday morning in the L.A. mountains, including the Santa Monica range, forecasters said.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution, especially when operating high-profile vehicles and traveling wind-prone routes, such as canyon roads through the Santa Monica Mountains.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health extended a cold weather alert because of wind chill temperatures dipping below 32 degrees in some areas. The alert is in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday, the Los Angeles County mountain areas through Thursday and the Antelope Valley through Saturday.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” L.A. County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

People in the affected areas are reminded to check on friends and neighbors, to bring pets indoors and to avoid using stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat homes because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. They’re also advised to take shelter during peak cold hours.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has launched its winter shelter program, and locations and transportation information can be found on the authority’s website or by calling 211.