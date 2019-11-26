As storms loom, L.A. homeless agency plans to open some shelters ahead of schedule

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Tuesday that it would open up some emergency shelters ahead of schedule to provide beds as incoming storms threaten to drench people living on the streets.

The homelessness agency, which was not slated to launch its winter shelter program until December, said it would open up seven of its sites in the next few days. Those shelters will provide 271 beds for people to escape cold and wet weather.

More winter shelters will open throughout December, bringing the total number of additional beds to 1,232. The program, which runs until the end of March, is funded by the city and county of Los Angeles and is operated by nonprofits that contract with the authority.

With storms expected in the coming days, city, county and homeless authority officials “saw it was necessary to open these shelters immediately to help as many of our most vulnerable residents as possible,” Peter Lynn, the agency’s executive director, said in a statement.

In addition to opening up winter shelters early, the agency said it would make an additional 100 emergency beds available through its “interim housing portfolio” on Wednesday and Thursday night this week.

Far more people live on Los Angeles streets than existing shelters can accommodate: The latest count tallied nearly 59,000 homeless people across Los Angeles County, including more than 36,000 in the city of L.A.