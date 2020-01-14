Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Woman pulls kitchen knife, steals $2 million in jewelry from South Coast Plaza, police say

KAREN-YVONNE.jpg
Costa Mesa police arrested Karen Yvonne Floyd, 54, of Newport Beach after she allegedly brandished a knife at a South Coast Plaza jewelry store and stole over $2 million in merchandise.
(Costa Mesa Police Department)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Jan. 14, 2020
1:07 PM
Share

Police have arrested a Newport Beach woman they say brandished a large kitchen knife and made off with over $2 million in jewelry from a Costa Mesa store, authorities said.

Karen Yvonne Floyd, 54, entered a jewelry store at South Coast Plaza at noon Saturday, where she tried on several high-end pieces of jewelry, police said.

Costa Mesa Police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad declined to provide the store’s name or the pieces of jewelry that were stolen.

After trying on several items, Floyd asked store officials whether she could see the jewelry in sunlight, authorities said. Clerks told the woman the jewelry couldn’t leave the store, but she walked toward the entrance, where police say she pulled out a large kitchen knife and threatened store security before fleeing.

Advertisement

Security guards followed the woman into the parking lot, where they took down Floyd’s license plate number as she drove away, police said. With help from the public and the license plate information, police identified Floyd and obtained a warrant to search her residence.

Detectives arrested Floyd in the lobby of her apartment building Monday and placed her under arrest. The stolen jewelry and the knife used in the robbery were found inside her home, authorities said.

Floyd is being held without bail, according to jail records.

CaliforniaOrange County
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement