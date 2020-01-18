Thousands turn out for Women’s March in downtown L.A.

Thousands of women and their supporters took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning to advocate for reproductive rights, immigration reform, environmental justice and other issues as part of the fourth annual Women’s March.

The crowd congregated at Pershing Square ahead of a planned 10 a.m. march to City Hall for a two-hour program featuring speakers that include Democratic Reps. Maxine Waters and Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Also scheduled were performances by Adrienne Bailon, Ray Chew, Jennifer Lewis, Seal and Jordin Sparks.

Similar marches and rallies were being held in Washington, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and other cities and towns across the country.

By 9:30 a.m., the crowd gathered at L.A.'s Pershing Square wasn’t as large as in years past, but it slowly began to grow throughout the morning. Some of the demonstrators were dressed in turn-of-the-century attire in observance of the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote.

Jennifer Lang, an OB-GYN from Beverly Hills, said she was a bit dismayed by the reduced numbers, especially during a presidential election year, but believed it was important to turn out.

“We are here,” she said. “We are bodies on the street.”

Lang said her grandmother marched for the right to have access to birth control prior to the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision. In keeping with generations before her, Lang brought her 11-year-old daughter Sheila to Saturday’s rally to continue her family’s legacy of advocating for women’s rights.

“We were talking on the drive here about how crazy it is that we are marching for the same issues,” Lang said.

Jennifer Lang, right, and her daughter Sheila attend the Women’s March in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. (Colleen Shalby / Los Angeles Times)

Sheila, who held a sign that read, “We are the granddaughters of the witches you weren’t able to burn,” was at the first Women’s March in Washington following President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Her mom hopes the 2020 election will have a different outcome than 2016.

“As an OB-GYN, I think it’s absolutely essential that we take back the White House and the Senate,” she said.

By 10:15 a.m., the crowds had grown by hundreds as the march to City Hall kicked off with a “3-2-1!” count.

Debra Sibar and her friends from Topanga Canyon were dressed like suffragettes, as has been their tradition during every Women’s March.

The group of women have their routine down — on the eve of the march, they make the final touches on their outfits in the style of Alice Paul and Susan B. Anthony. At 5 a.m., Kristina Levy prepares oatmeal for breakfast, and at 6 a.m., the women pile into a car and make their way to downtown L.A.

“Republicans want to own patriotism,” Sibar, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said. “But there’s no reason why being out here is un-American.”

The women said their mission is to promote support for the Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential election, whoever that may be. Their focus is to push for equality and ensure that their voices are heard.

Road closures in downtown Los Angeles for the Women’s March start at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and last until 4:30 p.m. (Los Angeles Times)

This year’s march comes at a time when three women are running for president in the Democratic primary and on the same week that Virginia became the 38th state to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. It also comes on the eve of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial. The allegations against the former Hollywood mogul gave rise to the #MeToo movement and spurred new activism and political involvement.

Walk for Life, an anti-abortion demonstration, was also scheduled Saturday in downtown L.A. The noontime march, sponsored by OneLife L.A., will run from Olvera Street to Los Angeles State Park. Cyntoia Brown-Long, a survivor of teenage sex trafficking and an advocate for criminal justice reform, will be the keynote speaker. The day’s activities will conclude with the 25th annual Respect Life Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels beginning at 5 p.m.