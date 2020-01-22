Gov. Gavin Newsom urges judge to reject PG&E bankruptcy, threatens state takeover again

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging a federal judge to reject Pacific Gas & Electric’s blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy and renewing his threat to lead a bid to turn the beleaguered utility into a government-run operation.

In a court filing Wednesday, Newsom’s lawyers gave a sternly worded rebuke of PG&E’s plan, escalating the intrigue in a year-old bankruptcy case that will determine the fate of the nation’s largest utility. PG&E is trying to dig out of a financial hole created by more than $50 billion in claims stemming from a series of catastrophic wildfires that have been blamed on the San Francisco company.

Although he doesn’t have the power to block PG&E’s preferred route out of bankruptcy, the Democratic governor has tremendous leverage because the company’s plan hinges on its ability to draw upon a special insurance fund California created last summer to help insulate utilities from potential wildfire losses in the future.

PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Newsom fired his latest salvo on the eve of a scheduled hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali that will cover a wide range of unresolved issues in the complex case.

Newsom previously rejected PG&E’s proposal for pulling itself out of bankruptcy. In December he said its reorganization plan fell “woefully short” of safety requirements set under state law and demanded that the company make major changes if it wants to access billions of dollars in a fund to pay wildfire claims.

Days later, PG&E removed a requirement that Newsom sign off on its settlement with wildfire victims, trying to buy more time for its restructuring plan.

