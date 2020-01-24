Homeless people and activists protest at Echo Park Lake, call for meeting with councilman

Homeless people and scores of activists protested as city crews arrived Friday for a cleanup at Echo Park Lake, publicly calling on Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell to meet with them and work out a deal allowing them to remain at the park.

If the city ejects the encampment, “it’s like breaking up a family,” said Davon Brown, who has lived in the Echo Park encampment for four months.

Protesters blocked a pathway in front of a city truck, sat on flattened tarps and stood guard by tents when sanitation workers and park rangers showed up Friday morning, demanding that workers spare tents and other belongings.

Many residents of the homeless encampment had already moved their tents to a sidewalk across the street before the crews arrived, but a few tents remained standing as the cleanup began. At times, protesters began chanting or argued with city workers, surrounded by reporters and activists holding up smartphones to record them.

Chief park ranger Joe Losorelli said that no one was being “evicted” from the park, as the activists had asserted, and that they were simply cleaning up trash. Losorelli said the protests had not stopped them from doing so.

Jed Parriott, a Street Watch L.A. organizer, said it “feels like we won the day” because tents had not been tossed out.

“But this is just one day,” Parriott said.

At one point, Brown and another resident of the encampment, Ayman Ahmed, spoke with LAPD Cmdr. Vito Palazzolo, saying that as they awaited a meeting with the councilman, they were willing to keep their tents down during the day and comply with cleanups twice a month if they could be spared from citations for being in the park late at night, end “unpredictable and frequent raids or sweeps,” and get warnings before any citations for “minor infractions.”

Palazzolo said the police department didn’t authorize cleanups and that he could not agree to not enforce an existing law. Police did, however, say they would avoid coming out late at night to “educate” people about the rules.

Brown was unsatisfied by their answers. “It’s the same thing all over again,” he said.

In their letter to O’Farrell, residents of the homeless encampment offered up a pact: They would keep the park clean, be respectful to neighbors and comply with cleanups that fall in line with activist demands. In return, they asked to not be harassed, intimidated or subjected to excessive or unpredictable cleanups, among other requests.

An O’Farrell spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

The Echo Park Lake encampment has been a frustration for some neighbors. In recent weeks, nearby resident Mike Hughes stopped by to show his support for a cleanup, complaining about trash and fighting at the park.

“Seeing this gathering of tents is somewhat of an eyesore,” Hughes said. “It’s not really what the park was intended for.”

Other Echo Park residents, however, have joined with people living in the homeless encampment to argue against stricter enforcement. Clarendon Johnston, who lives in Echo Park, said he was alarmed by escalating enforcement in recent weeks and wanted O’Farrell to meet and listen to the concerns of people living in the park.

“It’s a boots on the ground kind of thing,” Johnston said. “Understand what services he needs to provide.”