A warm weekend is on tap for Southern California

It may be the middle of winter, but it’s looking like beach weather for the weekend as forecasters are calling for mostly warm and dry weather across Southern California.

Temperatures are expected to be about 10 degrees above normal, with highs reaching the mid-70s on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have high pressure building ... over the next couple days, and it will bring in some warmer-than-normal temperatures, at least through Sunday,” said Todd Hall, a meteorologist in Oxnard.

If you’re heading to the shore, though, take note of the waves. The weather service issued a high-surf advisory for all beaches in the region between Saturday and Sunday morning.

Things are expected to cool off a bit by Sunday, when a weak cold front will bring clouds and a slight chance of rain to the north, forecasters said. Light showers are possible as far south as San Luis Obispo and the northern portion of Santa Barbara County in the morning and early afternoon.

The cold front is forecast to fall apart as it pushes south on Sunday afternoon but will bring windy conditions to the region that night, Hall said. That may prompt the weather service to issue an advisory, particularly for mountain areas and southern Santa Barbara County.

“If you’re planning on traveling through the I-5 corridor or along the 101 into Santa Barbara County, you’re probably going to see some wind,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to warm up again starting Monday, and the weather will likely remain dry through at least Thursday, forecasters said.

Although there was a smattering of showers early Tuesday, the last measurable rainfall in Southern California was Jan. 17.