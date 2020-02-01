3 injured in LAPD patrol car crash

Two Los Angeles police officers were among three people injured when their patrol car collided with another vehicle early Saturday in South Park, police said.

The crash occurred near Vernon Avenue and Broadway about 12:45 a.m., police said.

The two police officers were transported to a hospital, as was an 18-year-old man in the other car whose injuries authorities described as significant. Their names were not released.

All three were in stable condition, police said.

Advertisement

No other details were available.