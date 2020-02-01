Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

3 injured in LAPD patrol car crash

Three injured in car crash in South Park early Saturday.
Three people, including two police officers, were injured in a car crash in South Park early Saturday.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Feb. 1, 2020
9:38 AM
Share

Two Los Angeles police officers were among three people injured when their patrol car collided with another vehicle early Saturday in South Park, police said.

The crash occurred near Vernon Avenue and Broadway about 12:45 a.m., police said.

The two police officers were transported to a hospital, as was an 18-year-old man in the other car whose injuries authorities described as significant. Their names were not released.

All three were in stable condition, police said.

Advertisement

No other details were available.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement