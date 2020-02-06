Mickey, Donald and all others safe after small fire breaks out at Disneyland

The happiest place on earth got a little smoky Thursday night when a small fire broke out in a backstage area.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Anaheim firefighters received reports of the fire, said Sgt. Shane Carringer, a public safety spokesman for the city. Several engines were dispatched to the amusement part, but the first firefighters to arrive called off the others and extinguished the flames “within minutes,” Carringer said.

No injuries were reported and it did not appear from television news footage that the park had been closed, although videos circulating on social media showed some areas of the park without electricity. Other videos shot from the park’s Main Street showed flames leaping into the air and billowing smoke from behind a building in an area not accessible to guests.

Disneyland officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Carringer said it was not immediately known what caused the fire, but it was not believed to be suspicious since firefighters at the scene did not request arson investigators to respond.

