Simi Valley police searching for gunman involved in road-rage shooting

Simi Valley police on Sunday were searching for a motorist who shot at another driver’s vehicle in a road-rage incident, police said.

A man was driving his vehicle west on Los Angeles Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday when he tried to pass the male driver of a Toyota Tundra pickup truck as they both turned north onto Stearns Street, police said in a statement.

The man in the pickup truck, through his open driver’s side window, fired a round at the other man, which struck his front passenger door, police said. The driver was not hurt.

The pickup truck driver then sped away and was last seen at Stearns and Cochran streets.

Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-30s with neck tattoos who was wearing a navy blue Washington Nationals baseball cap and driving a newer-model dark blue or gray Toyota Tundra crew cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department Major Crimes Detective Unit at (805) 583-6950.