One person fatally shot in Winnetka neighborhood after pursuit ends with CHP

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Wednesday by California Highway Patrol officers after a police pursuit in Winnetka.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol shot and killed a driver Wednesday morning after a pursuit ended in a Winnetka cul-de-sac.

CHP officers were involved in a pursuit that ended after 2 a.m. on the 7200 block of Sunny Brae Avenue, reports NBC 4 news. It’s unclear what prompted the pursuit or the shooting. Multiple gunshots can be heard on surveillance video from a nearby home.

CHP Sgt. Daniel Keene said the investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Los Angeles Police Department and declined to provide any details about the ongoing investigation.

Keene confirmed that CHP officers were involved in a shooting but did not elaborate.

LAPD Officer Charles Miller said officers from the department’s robbery homicide division responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, but referred all questions to the CHP.

There was no immediate information about the driver. People who arrived at the scene said the driver was their relative and that he was 21 years old, according to multiple news reports.