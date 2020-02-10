Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

In two-month operation, Coast Guard crews seize $338 million in cocaine

USCG cocaine offload
The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Munro offloads 20,000 pounds of uncut cocaine at Naval Base San Diego on Monday.
(John Gibbins / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Teri Figueroa
Feb. 10, 2020
12:52 PM
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday offloaded about 20,000 pounds of smuggled cocaine worth roughly $338 million at a naval base in San Diego.

The haul represented eight stops by four Coast Guard cutter crews along known drug routes at sea.

From mid-November to mid-January, crews stopped and boarded boats off the west coast of Mexico, Central America and South America, seizing thousands of pounds of cocaine.

The work was in support of Campaign Martillo, which the Coast Guard said in a news release announcing the hauls was a regional initiative that targeted trafficking that threatened “security and prosperity at the national, regional, and international levels.”

Advertisement

According to the Coast Guard, four cutter crews seized the following amounts of cocaine:

  • The Thetis had two cases and seized 6,830 pounds;
  • The Resolute had one case and took 1,951 pounds;
  • The Tampa had two cases and intercepted 4,270 pounds;
  • The Munro had three cases and seized 6,680 pounds.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Teri Figueroa
Follow Us
Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement