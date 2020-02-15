Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Search continues for missing Malibu woman with bipolar disorder

By Angel JenningsStaff Writer 
Feb. 15, 2020
9:05 PM
Share

The search continued Saturday for a 53-year-old Malibu woman who vanished a week ago.

Julia Christine Snyder, who suffers from bipolar disorder and does not have her medications, was last seen near her home in the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive on the evening of Feb. 8, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Snyder is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with long straight blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and flannel pajamas.

“Her loved ones have not see or heard from her,” authorities said. “They are very concerned and asking the public’s help in locating her.”

Advertisement

On Saturday, a search and rescue crew combed the Malibu hillside by her home from 7 a.m. to sundown, authorities said. Dozens of people joined in the search with rescuers employing canines and drones.

Authorities worry about the rugged mountain conditions. The temperature in the area can drop as low as the 40s at night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Angel Jennings
Follow Us
Angel Jennings is a reporter for the Metro section of the Los Angeles Times. She covers issues that affect residents in South Los Angeles. Since joining The Times in 2011, Jennings has written for the Business section and covered education. She is a native of Washington, D.C., and graduated from the University of Nebraska.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement