Search continues for missing Malibu woman with bipolar disorder

The search continued Saturday for a 53-year-old Malibu woman who vanished a week ago.

Julia Christine Snyder, who suffers from bipolar disorder and does not have her medications, was last seen near her home in the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive on the evening of Feb. 8, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Snyder is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with long straight blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and flannel pajamas.

“Her loved ones have not see or heard from her,” authorities said. “They are very concerned and asking the public’s help in locating her.”

On Saturday, a search and rescue crew combed the Malibu hillside by her home from 7 a.m. to sundown, authorities said. Dozens of people joined in the search with rescuers employing canines and drones.

Authorities worry about the rugged mountain conditions. The temperature in the area can drop as low as the 40s at night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.