Amie Harwick’s ex-boyfriend released on bond after arrest in her slaying

Amie Harwick
Amie Harwick attends the “Rock to Recovery” benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 2, 2016.
(Paul Archuleta / Getty Images)
By Luke Money
Feb. 19, 2020
12:48 PM
The former boyfriend of prominent marriage and family therapist Amie Harwick has been released from custody after being arrested in connection with her slaying over the weekend, records show.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Playa del Rey was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder after authorities said he attacked Harwick at her Hollywood Hills home. Pursehouse, who had been in jail on $2-million bail, was released Tuesday night.

No charges have been filed against Pursehouse, Los Angeles County district attorney’s office spokesman Greg Risling said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded Saturday night to Harwick’s home in the 2000 block of Mound Street after receiving a report of a woman screaming. Harwick’s roommate told arriving officers she was being assaulted inside.

Officers found Harwick, 38, on the ground, beneath a third-story balcony. She had suffered grave injuries consistent with a fall and was taken to a hospital, where she later died, officials said.

Investigators found evidence of what appeared to be a struggle in the home, according to a statement.

Friends said Harwick and Pursehouse had lived together for a couple of years nearly a decade ago, but their relationship fell apart. In court documents requesting a restraining order against Pursehouse, Harwick later outlined several allegations of abuse and stalking. She had sought two restraining orders, and was granted one, which expired in April 2015.

Harwick’s death has inspired calls to reform domestic violence laws — including an online petition that had attracted more than 33,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning. That effort also received an endorsement from TV star Drew Carey, Harwick’s former fiance.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233. More information on available resources and services can be found at thehotline.org or courts.ca.gov/selfhelp-domesticviolence.

Times staff writers Hannah Fry and Harriet Ryan contributed to this report.

Luke Money
Luke Money is the assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot. He joined the Pilot in March 2016 after more than three years covering education, politics and government for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, where he was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, The Arizona Daily Wildcat. (714) 966-4624.
