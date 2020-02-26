Hearse stolen with body inside from church in unincorporated Pasadena

A black Lincoln navigator with a casket and body inside was stolen Wednesday evening from a church in unincorporated Pasadena.

The theft occurred about 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

Authorities do not know the thief’s intentions or whether he or she knew there was a body inside the vehicle.

The Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church was holding a Trisagion ceremony for a member whose funeral is scheduled for Thursday, according to the man’s obituary.