California

Shooting near Santa Monica promenade leaves officer injured and suspect outstanding, police say

Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire in Santa Monica near the promenade Wednesday afternoon and remains at large.

One officer was injured during the incident and transported to a local hospital, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement on X.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area around 4th Street and Colorado Ave.

L.A. Metro said in a statement on X that the Downtown Santa Monica train station was closed and that buses would soon be made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

