Shooting near Santa Monica promenade leaves officer injured and suspect outstanding, police say

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire in Santa Monica near the promenade Wednesday afternoon and remains at large.

One officer was injured during the incident and transported to a local hospital, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement on X.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area around 4th Street and Colorado Ave.

L.A. Metro said in a statement on X that the Downtown Santa Monica train station was closed and that buses would soon be made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.