At least three injured in explosion and fire in industrial area of downtown Los Angeles

At least three people were injured Saturday following an explosion and fire in an industrial area of downtown, fire officials said.
The explosion occurred in a building in the 700 block of South Kohler Street around noon, sending a plume of black smoke several hundred feet in the air, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The building was described as 50-feet-by-100-feet.
The condition of those injured was not immediately available.
More than 130 firefighters responded to the scene.
