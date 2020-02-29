Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

At least three injured in explosion and fire in industrial area of downtown Los Angeles

By Carlos Lozano
Feb. 29, 2020
1:16 PM
At least three people were injured Saturday following an explosion and fire in an industrial area of downtown, fire officials said.

The explosion occurred in a building in the 700 block of South Kohler Street around noon, sending a plume of black smoke several hundred feet in the air, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The building was described as 50-feet-by-100-feet.

The condition of those injured was not immediately available.

More than 130 firefighters responded to the scene.

Carlos Lozano
