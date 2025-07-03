ATF investigates Northern California fireworks explosion that left 7 warehouse workers missing

A pyrotechnics business in Northern California has confirmed that an unspecified number of its employees were “lost” when a warehouse full of fireworks exploded earlier this week, sparking a wildfire and days-long evacuation for nearby communities.

On Wednesday evening, Devastating Pyrotechnics released a statement saying seven of its workers were “unaccounted for” at their warehouse in Esparto, about 40 miles northwest of Sacramento.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community,” the company said in a statement. “Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation.”

As of Thursday morning, officials had not confirmed anyone was killed in the blast.

What triggered the massive explosion is under investigation by local, state and federal agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Authorities are also checking if the facility was in line with requirements to operate as a pyrotechnics facility.

It also started the Oakdale fire, which has burned 78 acres and was 60% contained Thursday morning.

Syanna Ruiz said her boyfriend, Jesus Ramos, 18, were working at the warehouse on Tuesday when the fire started, according to the Sacramento Bee. Ruiz told the paper her boyfriend’s brother and step brother were among the missing.

But as of Thursday, officials said crews were still unable to go in and do a full inspection of the scene because of the risk from unexploded fireworks. The Esparto Fire Protection District were working to build safe access to the site so investigators can search the location.