California

Brush fire in Santa Ana riverbed forces evacuations in Norco

norco fire.jpg
A brush fire that broke out in Norco sent smoke billowing across Riverside County on Tuesday.
(Corona Fire Department)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
March 3, 2020
12:11 PM
A brush fire that broke out in the Santa Ana River bottom in Norco, Calif., quickly grew to 100 acres Tuesday morning, forcing nearby residents to evacuate.

The blaze, dubbed the Mann fire, was reported at 9:51 a.m. near California Avenue and Grulla Court. More than 200 firefighters are at the scene battling the fire by ground and air, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Homes north of North Drive from Crestview Drive to California Avenue have been ordered to evacuate. Residents north of 8th Street, east of Pedley Avenue and south of the Santa Ana River have also been told to leave their homes, fire officials said.

Thick gray smoke choked the area and could be seen as far away as Corona. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The National Weather Service had issued a high-wind warning in the area at the time the fire broke out. Northeast winds are gusting between 15 and 25 mph in the area, according to the weather service.

Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
