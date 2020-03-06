Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

ICE agent charged with sexually abusing foster child

ICE
The suspect is an agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
March 6, 2020
4:15 PM
An agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually abusing a foster child in his care, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Carlos Nava, 30, pleaded not guilty Friday to seven counts of performing sex acts on a child, the district attorney’s office said. Nava’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kelsey McKeever-Unger, the deputy district attorney handling the case, identified Nava as an agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Between December 2017 and May 2019, Nava, who lived in Pomona, performed sex acts on the teen, according to a complaint filed in Pomona Superior Court. Nava was the teen’s foster father, McKeever-Unger said.

As of Friday morning, Nava was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, McKeever-Unger said. He is due to return to court April 9. If convicted on all counts, Nava could face up to seven years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

California
Matthew Ormseth
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
