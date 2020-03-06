ICE agent charged with sexually abusing foster child

An agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually abusing a foster child in his care, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Carlos Nava, 30, pleaded not guilty Friday to seven counts of performing sex acts on a child, the district attorney’s office said. Nava’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kelsey McKeever-Unger, the deputy district attorney handling the case, identified Nava as an agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Between December 2017 and May 2019, Nava, who lived in Pomona, performed sex acts on the teen, according to a complaint filed in Pomona Superior Court. Nava was the teen’s foster father, McKeever-Unger said.

As of Friday morning, Nava was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, McKeever-Unger said. He is due to return to court April 9. If convicted on all counts, Nava could face up to seven years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.