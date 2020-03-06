Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Teacher uses racial slur in classroom; Ventura County school district apologizes

Rio Mesa High School.JPG
A teacher at Rio Mesa High School used a racial slur in class earlier this week, prompting an official apology from the Oxnard Union High School District.
(Google)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 6, 2020
12:20 PM
Share

A Ventura County school district has issued an official apology after one of its teachers used a racial slur in class earlier this week, officials said.

Oxnard Union High School District officials emphasized that although the Rio Mesa High School teacher’s “intentions were to educate students about the harmful effects of this word, his actions were not appropriate.”

Rio Mesa, located just north of Oxnard, “is addressing this matter and ensuring the safety and well-being of those affected by this wrong on our part,” the district wrote in a statement. “We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have been negatively impacted.”

The incident occurred Wednesday in a mathematics classroom and involved “a derogatory and hurtful word for our African-American students,” according to district Supt. Penelope DeLeon.

Advertisement

DeLeon said the teacher who used the slur is a tenured, veteran instructor, but she did not disclose how long he has been with the district or employed at the high school.

When asked about the teacher’s status or whether he will face discipline, DeLeon said, “I cannot discuss confidential personnel matters.”

Rio Mesa will partner with the local NAACP “to receive training and education on appropriate and acceptable terminology and cultural awareness as related to any historically marginalized and/or discriminated groups,” the district said in its statement.

“Rio Mesa High School and the Oxnard Union High School District stand for equity, support and protection of the safety, security and human rights of all our students, staff, faculty, parents and community. We are opposed to any language which is offensive or harmful to anyone based on gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, age or disability.”

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement