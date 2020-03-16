Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Snow is sticking at Tejon Pass summit, causing issues for drivers

Snow in the Tejon Pass
Snow began falling Monday afternoon in the Tejon Pass.
(Caltrans District 7)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
March 16, 2020
5:22 PM
Snow fell earlier than expected Monday afternoon on the 5 Freeway at the Tejon Pass, prompting the California Highway Patrol to hold traffic in the Grapevine area.

“We are currently holding traffic for the #Grapevine area of I-5 in Castaic (northbound) and Grapvine Road (southbound) and escorting the residual traffic through to the other side,” the CHP’s Fort Tejon office said on Twitter.

The National Weather Service in Oxnard cautioned drivers that the snow was started to stick in the Tejon Pass area and that it would probably continue falling until 7 p.m.

There should be a break in the snow this evening, but additional snow showers are expected through Tuesday, the weather service said. Two to 3 inches of snowfall is possible along Interstate 5 above 3,000 feet, including near Gorman and Lebec.

CHP’s Ventura County office announced Monday afternoon that, because of the winter storm, chains are now required on State Route 33 from Pine Mountain to Lockwood Valley Road.

“No Exceptions!” the office said in a tweet.

Caltrans District 7 said that if the storm were to shut down the 5 Freeway, State Route 33 would also be closed from Pine Mountain to Lockwood Valley Road.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
