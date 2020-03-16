Snow is sticking at Tejon Pass summit, causing issues for drivers

Snow fell earlier than expected Monday afternoon on the 5 Freeway at the Tejon Pass, prompting the California Highway Patrol to hold traffic in the Grapevine area.

“We are currently holding traffic for the #Grapevine area of I-5 in Castaic (northbound) and Grapvine Road (southbound) and escorting the residual traffic through to the other side,” the CHP’s Fort Tejon office said on Twitter.

The National Weather Service in Oxnard cautioned drivers that the snow was started to stick in the Tejon Pass area and that it would probably continue falling until 7 p.m.

There should be a break in the snow this evening, but additional snow showers are expected through Tuesday, the weather service said. Two to 3 inches of snowfall is possible along Interstate 5 above 3,000 feet, including near Gorman and Lebec.

Two to three inches of snow is possible along Interstate 5 above 3,000 feet from 5 PM PDT this afternoon until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. If you are traveling, allow plenty of time to reach your destination and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/SEoBjnH34k — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 16, 2020

CHP’s Ventura County office announced Monday afternoon that, because of the winter storm, chains are now required on State Route 33 from Pine Mountain to Lockwood Valley Road.

“No Exceptions!” the office said in a tweet.

Caltrans District 7 said that if the storm were to shut down the 5 Freeway, State Route 33 would also be closed from Pine Mountain to Lockwood Valley Road.