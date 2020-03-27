Journaling the coronavirus pandemic: ‘I’m scared.’ ‘Can we get a dog?’ ‘Everything just feels odd’

Kelly Milligan’s mind drifted back to the days after Sept. 11 and the Boston Marathon bombing. These days felt a bit like those did and, yet, completely distinct.

This moment wasn’t finite — it wasn’t one day, and it won’t be one week. Nobody knows exactly how long it will last.

But it already feels historic, so two weeks ago, Milligan, a 48-year-old graphic designer who works at a university and lives in Acton, Mass., cracked open her new black journal. She labeled one of the first pages: “CORONAVIRUS DAILY JOURNAL 2020.”

In what feels like an instant, our daily rhythms and routines have morphed into realities that, even two weeks ago, would have looked unrecognizable. As each strange, stressful day started to bleed into the next, Milligan and countless others across the globe decided that if she wanted to remember these days a year or a lifetime from now, she needed to actively construct her memory.

She needed to start a journal.

Some of Kelly Milligan’s entries.

Everything was moving quickly, and she wanted to remember when the governor of Massachusetts declared a state of emergency and she and her daughter sat on the couch in silence. She wanted to remember the small details, too, as when how after her third trip to the grocery store, her daughters still managed to think of two things she hadn’t bought — brown sugar and Nesquik.

“Do I have to bring the entire grocery store home?” she jotted down beneath her Day 2 sketch.

Usually it was just Milligan and her 17-year-old daughter at home, but now her older daughter, a sophomore, had moved home from college and they all were adjusting to living together again.

Her college-age daughter had been scheduled to compete at a dance competition in Daytona, Fla. She’d looked forward to it for so long. Milligan was doing her best to comfort her — you’re not alone in your disappointment or in your uncertainty.

Milligan wants to remember the moments of levity, too, as she adjusts to working from home. She wants to remember hearing her daughters shout requests from the next room.

“Mom! Can we get a dog?”

“Mom! Can I go out?”