Amid coronavirus spread, Thousand Oaks councilman resigns, will offer Communion at church

A Thousand Oaks city councilman has resigned his post, citing his decision to hold Communion at his church Sunday in defiance of stay-at-home orders in place to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Rob McCoy, pastor of Godspeak Calvary Chapel, submitted his resignation in a letter Saturday night, saying that he planned to violate orders that deem churches nonessential.

“As an elected official I am in conflict and thus must tender my resignation from the council,” he wrote in the letter obtained by The Times. “I have no desire to put our community at risk and will not … However this is portrayed, please know I am obligated to do this.”

McCoy could not immediately be reached for comment.

He wrote in his resignation that while the church can seat 400 people, on Sunday he would cycle congregants through just 10 at a time during a two-hour period after a morning livestream-only service, allowing them to take Communion in the afternoon.

The church’s website said that there would be arrows on the ground, six feet apart, outside the building and advised congregants to avoid physical greetings.

The website also advised those who are sick or high-risk to stay home, and asked congregants who have masks or gloves to wear them.

“Some people will disagree, and some people will be overjoyed,” the church wrote on its website of its decision.

Thousand Oaks Mayor Al Adam said McCoy, who has served on the council since 2015, was a “voice of strength and healing” after the city endured back-to-back tragedies, the Borderline bar shooting and the Woolsey fire.

“I appreciate his contributions and wish him and his family well. While these circumstances are unfortunate, the remaining members of the Council and I are very much focused on moving forward,” Adam said in a statement.

The city said McCoy’s seat will likely remain vacant until the November election.