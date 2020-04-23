Studio City home of late composer-orchestrator Jack Smalley for sale

The longtime home of late composer and orchestrator Jack Smalley, who was a founding faculty member of USC‘s Screen Scoring program, has come up for sale in Studio City at $2.495 million.
Perched up in the hills, the wood-clad residence features high ceilings and walls of windows that capture panoramic views of the San Fernando Valley floor. Entered through a brick courtyard and double front doors, the 3,264-square-foot house has open living areas, an eat-in kitchen and a lower-level den. There are four fireplaces including two in the master suite.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom house, built in 1947, sits on about a third of an acre with a guesthouse, an artist’s studio and an attached garage. Saltillo-tile patios and a brick entry courtyard extend the living space outdoors.
Smalley, who died last year at 92, performed as a jazz bassist internationally before pivoting to work in the entertainment industry. His composed and orchestrated credits include the television show “Murder, She Wrote” and the miniseries “Lonesome Dove.”
He bought the house in 1975 for $58,000, public records show.
Brien Varady of Deasy Penner Podley holds the listing.