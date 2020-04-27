Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Lawyers sue Newsom to stop California from transferring inmates to crowded ICE centers

Hunger Strikers Mesa Verde.JPG
Hunger strikers during a sit-in protest April 10 at Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield.
(California Committee for Immigrant Liberation)
By Maura DolanStaff Writer 
April 27, 2020
4:03 PM
Two lawyer groups have asked the California Supreme Court for an order barring Gov. Gavin Newsom from continuing to transfer inmates to crowded Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a lawsuit filed directly with the state’s highest court, associations of criminal defense and immigration lawyers said California was sending inmates into five “dangerous” detention centers in California.

“ICE’s abject failure to protect the lives of people in its custody from the deadly COVID-19 is inviting a calamity — a public health crisis that will affect not just the detainees, but the surrounding communities and California as a whole,” the lawsuit said.

The suit said inmates at the detention facilities cannot remain six feet apart and lack access to adequate health care. Some are on a hunger strike.

“California’s jails and prisons are continuing to voluntarily transfer individuals to ICE custody in the midst of the pandemic, even though they are not legally required to do so,” the suit said.

In addition to Newsom, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra was named as a defendant. The California Supreme Court set up an expedited schedule for written arguments.

California-based foundations for the ACLU are representing the California Attorneys for Criminal Justice and the Southern California chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Assn. in the case.

CaliforniaCoronavirus PandemicCalifornia Law & Politics
Maura Dolan
Maura Dolan is the California-based legal affairs writer for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the California Supreme Court and the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. A California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has worked in Washington and Los Angeles for The Times. She is now based in San Francisco.
