Craving a California road trip? These fourth-graders have you covered

Are you missing California at large, that big, beautiful state of ours that exists outside your own home?

Would you love to be on a road trip right now, visiting some of our most famous spots?

The fourth-graders at K.L. Carver Elementary School in San Marino are happy to help you scratch that itch.

To cap off their study of California history, they’ve created “floats” of some of their favorite California sites. They made them at home on shoeboxes, using whatever materials they had on hand.

Usually, the fourth-graders’ displays go on show with much fanfare in a spring open house at the school. This year, of course, they won’t. So when a mention of them landed in my Twitter feed recently, I thought we really ought to help get them seen.

I fell in love at first sight with this wonderful state tour, created out of cardboard, broccoli, cotton puffs and tin foil. It made me long for our beaches and our big trees and our ballgames. It made me dream of getting in a car and taking off up the coast, of feeling the wind in my hair and breathing the ocean air.

But most of all, it made me smile and remember how lucky we all are to live here and how much awaits us whenever we’re finally safe to roam again.

For now, come along with me on this virtual journey. Let’s head out and celebrate what California has to offer.