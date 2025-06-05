Advertisement
DMV warns of discounted registration renewal scams on social media. How to avoid the con

The California Department of Motor Vehicles field office in Glendale
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning against online vehicle registration scams.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 

Social media users are being warned not to fall for a fake online advertisement that is posing as the California Department of Motor Vehicles and offering registration renewal services at a discounted price.

Residents have reported seeing deceptive social media advertisements claiming to renew a vehicle registration at a 50% discount, the DMV said on Wednesday.

Fact check: State law prohibits the DMV from offering discounted vehicle registration renewals.

The deceptive advertisement asks for personal information, including your full name, license plate number, and the last five digits of the vehicle registration number.

In order to provide the supposed service, you’re asked to pay through the peer-to-peer transaction service Cash App.

Fact check: The DMV will never ask for personal information or payment through unofficial channels such as social media sites and transaction applications.

To make a payment to the state department for your vehicle registration renewal, you can:

“The safest way to renew your vehicle registration is directly through the official DMV website,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon in a statement.

The DMV advises that you take these steps to avoid this recent online scam:

  • Avoid engaging with any offers of discounted DMV services. The DMV does not offer special deals through unauthorized third parties or on social media.
  • Never respond to unsolicited or suspicious messages. If you receive a direct message asking for personal or financial information, do not reply.
  • Verify the source of the post, message or advertisement. If you are unsure of the legitimacy if an online post, you can contact the DMV by calling (800) 777-0133.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

