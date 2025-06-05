DMV warns of discounted registration renewal scams on social media. How to avoid the con

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning against online vehicle registration scams.

Social media users are being warned not to fall for a fake online advertisement that is posing as the California Department of Motor Vehicles and offering registration renewal services at a discounted price.

Residents have reported seeing deceptive social media advertisements claiming to renew a vehicle registration at a 50% discount, the DMV said on Wednesday.

Fact check: State law prohibits the DMV from offering discounted vehicle registration renewals.

The deceptive advertisement asks for personal information, including your full name, license plate number, and the last five digits of the vehicle registration number.

In order to provide the supposed service, you’re asked to pay through the peer-to-peer transaction service Cash App.

Fact check: The DMV will never ask for personal information or payment through unofficial channels such as social media sites and transaction applications.

To make a payment to the state department for your vehicle registration renewal, you can:



Make an online payment through your personal account on the DMV website.

Visit a DMV kiosk.

Make an appointment at a DMV office.

“The safest way to renew your vehicle registration is directly through the official DMV website,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon in a statement.

The DMV advises that you take these steps to avoid this recent online scam:

