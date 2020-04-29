Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County announced an additional 108 coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the region’s cumulative total to 2,252.

Health officials also confirmed two more deaths, raising the total toll to 44 since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 175 are hospitalized — 70 of them in intensive care, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Both those numbers are down slightly from those reported Tuesday by the county, which were the highest to date.

Testing continues to ramp up dramatically in the county. So far, 29,940 people have been tested for coronavirus infection, including 2,203 on Wednesday alone, the second-most in a single day.

Advertisement

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 43

18-24 — 191

25-34 — 375

35-44 — 337

45-54 — 429

55-64 — 390

65-74 — 246

75-84 — 150

85+ — 91

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 3

45-54 — 5

55-64 — 7

65-74 — 5

75-84 — 15

85+ — 7

Advertisement

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 18

Anaheim — 316

Brea — 20

Buena Park — 76

Costa Mesa — 38

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 42

Dana Point — 23

Fountain Valley — 31

Fullerton — 74

Garden Grove — 99

Huntington Beach — 214

Irvine — 126

La Habra — 46

La Palma — 14

Ladera Ranch — 12

Laguna Beach — 37

Laguna Hills — 20

Laguna Niguel — 32

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 28

Los Alamitos — 22

Midway City — 6

Mission Viejo — 42

Newport Beach — 97

Orange — 84

Placentia — 52

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 14

San Clemente — 45

San Juan Capistrano — 24

Santa Ana — 330

Seal Beach — 11

Stanton — 23

Trabuco Canyon — 10

Tustin — 38

Villa Park — 5

Westminster — 40

Yorba Linda — 48

Other — 2

Unknown — 74

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.