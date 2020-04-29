Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Afternoon fog and cool temperatures limited the number of visitors to Huntington Beach on April 25, 2020. Beaches in neighboring Los Angeles County remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 29, 2020
2:57 PM
Orange County announced an additional 108 coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the region’s cumulative total to 2,252.

Health officials also confirmed two more deaths, raising the total toll to 44 since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 175 are hospitalized — 70 of them in intensive care, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Both those numbers are down slightly from those reported Tuesday by the county, which were the highest to date.

Testing continues to ramp up dramatically in the county. So far, 29,940 people have been tested for coronavirus infection, including 2,203 on Wednesday alone, the second-most in a single day.

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 43
18-24 — 191
25-34 — 375
35-44 — 337
45-54 — 429
55-64 — 390
65-74 — 246
75-84 — 150
85+ — 91

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 3
45-54 — 5
55-64 — 7
65-74 — 5
75-84 — 15
85+ — 7

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 18
Anaheim — 316
Brea — 20
Buena Park — 76
Costa Mesa — 38
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 42
Dana Point — 23
Fountain Valley — 31
Fullerton — 74
Garden Grove — 99
Huntington Beach — 214
Irvine — 126
La Habra — 46
La Palma — 14
Ladera Ranch — 12
Laguna Beach — 37
Laguna Hills — 20
Laguna Niguel — 32
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 28
Los Alamitos — 22
Midway City — 6
Mission Viejo — 42
Newport Beach — 97
Orange — 84
Placentia — 52
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 14
San Clemente — 45
San Juan Capistrano — 24
Santa Ana — 330
Seal Beach — 11
Stanton — 23
Trabuco Canyon — 10
Tustin — 38
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 40
Yorba Linda — 48
Other — 2
Unknown — 74

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

