Air National Guard to crisscross California to salute essential coronavirus workers

A sky-high salute will honor California’s workers on the front lines in the battle against the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Taking off from Fresno, four California Air National Guard F-15C Eagle fighter jets will soar over swaths of the state as part of a nationwide show of support for healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel.

The jets, assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing, will launch about 10 a.m. and head north to Sacramento before banking west over the San Francisco Bay Area.

As part of a nationwide salute to health care workers, first responders and essential personnel, four F-15C Eagle... Posted by 144th Fighter Wing on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

From there, they will head south to Los Angeles before turning around near Santa Ana and heading back to base.

During their journey — which is expected to take a little more than two hours — the jets will fly over numerous medical centers and hospitals, law enforcement offices, fire stations and government buildings, including the state Capitol.