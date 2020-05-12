Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Air National Guard to crisscross California to salute essential coronavirus workers

Crowds gather around a static display of an F-15C Eagle fighter jet from the 144th Fighter Wing during a 2017 open house held at Fresno Air National Guard Base.
Crowds gather around a display of an F-15C Eagle fighter jet during a California Air National Guard open house in 2017 in Fresno.
(Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot / 144th Fighter Wing)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
May 12, 2020
9:28 AM
A sky-high salute will honor California’s workers on the front lines in the battle against the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Taking off from Fresno, four California Air National Guard F-15C Eagle fighter jets will soar over swaths of the state as part of a nationwide show of support for healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel.

The jets, assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing, will launch about 10 a.m. and head north to Sacramento before banking west over the San Francisco Bay Area.

As part of a nationwide salute to health care workers, first responders and essential personnel, four F-15C Eagle...

Posted by 144th Fighter Wing on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

From there, they will head south to Los Angeles before turning around near Santa Ana and heading back to base.

During their journey — which is expected to take a little more than two hours — the jets will fly over numerous medical centers and hospitals, law enforcement offices, fire stations and government buildings, including the state Capitol.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
