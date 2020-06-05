Massive fire at Amazon warehouse briefly forces closure of 10 Freeway in Redlands

A fire tore through an Amazon warehouse in Redlands early Friday, triggering a large response from firefighters and briefly closing a stretch of the 10 Freeway.

The three-alarm blaze was reported at the warehouse in the 2200 block of W. Lugonia Avenue about 5:30 a.m. Video from the scene showed massive flames engulfing the building and plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters poured streams of water on flames that appeared to engulf almost all of the massive structure and began to burn truck trailers, some with Amazon logos, parked at loading docks.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Fire officials have not reported any injuries.

Representatives for Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment.

The blaze prompted officials to close the 10 Freeway in both directions for more than an hour. The freeway reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

Associated Press contributed to this report