Police ask North Hollywood Art District residents to stay inside as armed man barricades in home

A Los Angeles police cruiser in Hollywood.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
June 7, 2020
9:46 PM
Police are urging residents of the North Hollywood Art District to stay inside as they try to arrest an armed man who has barricaded himself inside his home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were alerted to a man wielding a rifle in a residence on Bakman Avenue near Otsego Street at around 7 p.m., LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The man was still barricaded inside his home as of 8:30 p.m. Several helicopters continued to circle above.

There will a heavy police presence in the area until the LAPD “gets the individual into custody without incident,” Lopez said.

Laura Newberry
Laura Newberry is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
