California

Man suspected of pointing shotgun at LAPD helicopter found lying by Chatsworth home pool

A man lies face down next to a pool in the backyard of a home.
A man suspected of pointing a gun at an LAPD helicopter Friday lies next to a pool in the backyard of a Chatsworth home.
(KTLA)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday surrounded a Chatsworth home where an armed suspect lounged by the pool after he aimed a shotgun at a police helicopter, authorities said.

The LAPD was dispatched to a home in the 20000 block of Tipico Street at 2:20 p.m. after a call about an assault with a deadly-weapon suspect, according to a department spokesperson.

When police arrived, the suspect pointed a shotgun at an LAPD helicopter overhead and proceeded to lie down by a pool in the backyard of the home, the spokesperson said. It is unclear whether shots were fired at the helicopter, he added.

Nearby residents were evacuated and police continued to surround the home as of 4:30 p.m., the spokesperson said. A SWAT team is also responding to the incident, he said.

Helicopter video captured by KTLA-TV showed the suspect lying face down by the pool with two apparent shotguns resting on a nearby table. The suspect appeared to be breathing and making small movements with his head and legs.

The owners of the home do not know who the man is or where the weapons come from, according to KTLA reporting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

