Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

3 Palm Desert businesses close for cleaning after employees contract COVID-19

1/23
Riverside County medical personnel help each other with their protective gear at a drive-though coronavirus testing facility for Coachella Valley residents in Indian Wells on March 24.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
2/23
Medical staff carry patients’ belongings during evacuation at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where 39 people tested positive for the coronavirus, on April 7.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
3/23
Gurpreet Singh, left, and Balwinder Sidhu deliver meal boxes at a food distribution organized by United Sikh Mission and the Sikh Community of Riverside at Sikh Gurdwara.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
4/23
Patients are removed from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside on April 7 after five employees and 34 patients tested positive for the coronavirus and staff failed to show up to work.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
5/23
Erick Borjas uses an electrostatic disinfectant to clean the surgical ward of a medical facility in Riverside County on April 15.   (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
6/23
Protesters who want the public health orders rescinded, rally at the County Administrative Center where the Riverside County Board of Supervisors were meeting in Riverside.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
7/23
Residents who want public health orders rescinded attend an emergency meeting of the Riverside County Board of Supervisors at the County Administrative Center in Riverside. Type written notes are placed on chairs to keep people from sitting near each other.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
8/23
Traveling nurse Gail Cunningham waves thanks as residents pay tribute to her and her medical personnel during a drive-by rally honoring frontline heroes at the Emergency Room entrance to Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
9/23
Jesus Duenas practices his slack lining while his brother Alfred Duenas, left, does strength exercises at Fairmount Park in Riverside. They live together and said the trees help keep them 6-feet apart from anyone walking by.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
10/23
Javon Jones of the Antioch Church sings gospel hymns during a livestreamed Easter worship on Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside. For only the third time in 111 years, Easter service atop Mt. Rubidoux was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
11/23
RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27, 2020: Norm and Tracy Kahn enjoy eating dinner outside on a small cafe table sitting in blue chairs on their side yard during the coronavirus pandemic on April 27, 2020 in Riverside, California. ‘During this pandemic, eating outside offers us an opportunity to change surrounding and appreciate the calmness of being outdoors among trees, scents from nature and the sounds of birds, " she said. Also adding, “Mixing up where we eat puts variety into our days and takes away the sameness of feeling trapped at home.” (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)  (Gina Ferazzi/Gina Ferazzi/Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
12/23
Small business owner Ana Lee of Riverside created “Community Over Covid” posters for neighbors to place of their front lawns during the coronavirus pandemic. “I thought it would be uplifting,” she said on April 10. “With so many people home and taking walks in their own neighborhoods but not being able to be physically proximate to other families, the signs are a visual reminder, that neighborly wave, that we are a strong community.”   (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
13/23
Neighbors gather to sing “Amazing Grace” on Easter Sunday on Emerson Street, a quiet cul-de-sac in Riverside, whose mayor, Rusty Bailey, had asked residents to come out of their homes to sing at noon.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
14/23
The Stowe family in Riverside held a role-reversal prom after a nephew’s prom was canceled because of the coronavirus.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
15/23
After celebrating their nephew’s canceled prom via a video feed, the Stowe family greets neighbors in Riverside while practicing social distancing.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
16/23
At least 30 patients and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Extended Care Hospital of Riverside, a skilled nursing facility.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
17/23
A Palm Springs resident finds the serenity of a closed golf course the perfect place for afternoon reading during the coronavirus pandemic at Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort in Palm Springs. All the golf courses are closed in the desert communities.   (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
18/23
Shopping carts block off the parking area in front of a Best Buy store in Rancho Mirage that was open for curbside pickup only during the coronavirus pandemic on April 2.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
19/23
Restaurant owner Lisa Weaver takes a to-go order from a resident at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit during the coronavirus pandemic on April 3 in Rancho Mirage.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
20/23
Adeline Hernandez, 2, of Riverside seems perplexed by the yellow caution tape as she approaches the closed-off swing sets at Ryan Bonaminio Park in Riverside on April 3.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
21/23
Wearing a cat mask, Chani Beeman of Riverside shows off a roll of toilet paper she got as a bonus with her takeout order from Mario’s Place in downtown Riverside on April 3.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
22/23
Freddy Torres of Buena Park gets some target practice in at Riverside Indoor Shooting Range on March 31.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
23/23
Customers wait in line to buy guns at Warrior One Guns and Ammo during the coronavirus pandemic in Riverside on March 31.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
June 23, 2020
6:35 PM
Share

One restaurant and two retailers at the Westfield Palm Desert mall have temporarily closed to undergo deep cleaning after employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to mall officials.

The businesses are Vans, M. Ruiz Jewelers and Stuft Pizza, according to Westfield spokesperson Zach Eichman.

According to reports, mall officials were notified of the positive COVID-19 test results on June 13, according to a June 17 letter from Nino Rodriguez, Westfield Palm Desert’s vice president of shopping center management. The mall had just reopened on May 29 for indoor services.

“The tenants have been directed to consult the local public health authority and have advised us that their premises have undergone a thorough cleaning process,” Rodriguez said.

Advertisement

The three businesses are among several that have had employees test positive as more establishments reopen in Riverside County. Officials reported a spike in cases and hospitalizations over the last two weeks, causing the county to land on a watch list for the California Department of Public Health.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 14,431 confirmed cases in Riverside County — 631 more than the previous day.

When an employee tests positive for the novel virus, the business is not legally required to close, said county spokeswoman Brooke Federico. The Palm Desert businesses decided on their own to temporarily close.

“I think there are a lot of businesses that have developed their protocols on how they will respond,” she said. “That may or may not include closing, or it may include cleaning during off hours or non-operational hours.”

Advertisement

Federico said health officials recommend employers clean the areas where the infected person was working and to take other precautions to ensure safety for their customers and employees.

Although the California Department of Public Health has issued lengthy guidelines on cleaning and safety procedures for businesses to reopen, there hasn’t been much guidance on what to do if someone contracts the coronavirus.

“It’s difficult to navigate because some of the guidelines are not very specific, more so on what happens when you do have a case, there’s a little bit of flexibility there on how you want to handle it,” said John Bertram, owner of Stuft Pizza.

“The reality is that I would imagine almost every business is going to have to deal with this within the next year, or six months or however long this lasts,” he added.

Advertisement

Bertram called the local health department when he received news that one of his employees had tested positive for the coronavirus to seek direction on how to handle the situation.

“You’re not forced to close,” he said. “There’s other restaurants that have had cases that we know of and they’ve chose not to close, which I think for us, we just felt like we needed to have real data in front of us and real information to understand how to proceed, so that was our biggest decision on why we [closed] the dining side.

“We have big restaurants, there’s a lot of employees, there’s a lot of customers and we didn’t want to create a big problem for the community.”

Bertram closed the restaurant on June 13 to be deep cleaned by a third-party company and didn’t reopen until Monday, when his other employees had received negative test results. He took the results as a sign that the restaurant’s safety protocols were working.

Advertisement

“We now have some confidence that the masks and all the protocols and actions that we’re taking are actually working,” he said.

Although M. Ruiz Jewelers had been closed since late March following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lockdown order, owner Karen Ruiz said that she thought it was necessary to close again when she discovered on June 9 that one of her employees had contracted the virus.

“I didn’t feel that we had a choice,” Ruiz said about temporarily closing the 40-year-old family business that has been at the Palm Desert mall for one year. “I didn’t feel like it was a difficult decision. I thought that it was imperative. I mean I didn’t want to, who wants to? … But I don’t regret it.”

Ruiz asked her small team — the one employee who tested positive, her husband and son — to get tested. When the results came back negative, she reopened a week later after having the store deep cleaned, she said.

Advertisement

“You just don’t know,” Ruiz said. “It’s just a scary thing for everybody until you know for sure you’re not a carrier.”

Ruiz said that she and her employees will continue to sanitize regularly, require the use face coverings and limit a customer’s ability to touch the merchandise.

A representative for the Vans store could not be reached for comment.

Federico, the county spokeswoman, said that because the virus is still present, businesses should continue to take necessary precautions, such as practicing social distancing between customers, wearing face coverings and sanitizing regularly.

Advertisement

“There is community spread of the disease throughout all of Riverside County and all of Southern California, and so many businesses do have employees with confirmed cases,” she said. “We really encourage residents to support the businesses that are taking these safety precautions to protect their employees because that also means they are concerned about protecting their customers.”

California
Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2018, where she’s written for the Metro, Calendar and Lifestyle sections. The Las Vegas native previously worked at the city’s two newspapers, the Review-Journal and the Sun. Brown attended UNLV, where she hosted a college radio show that was named the city’s best student program by a local magazine.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement