Two killed, four injured in shooting at Walmart distribution center in Northern California

Two people were killed and at least four people were injured Saturday after a man drove into a Walmart distribution center in Northern California and started shooting.

The victims were treated at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, spokeswoman Allison Hendrickson told the Associated Press. She declined to provide more details.

The shooting by a man with “AR-type weapon” started about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart distribution center south of Red Bluff, emergency dispatchers told the Redding Record Searchlight newspaper. Authorities reportedly shot the gunman.

There also was a fire at the site, and the suspect appears to have rammed a vehicle into the building, dispatchers said. About 200 workers were inside the facility, some of whom locked themselves in a room, employees at the center told KHSL-TV Channel 12 in Chico.

The suspect was described as being in a white vehicle that had wedged into the building, the Sacramento Bee reported. The shooter was in the middle of the parking lot, dispatchers said.

The suspect had been shot in the chest by about 3:45 p.m., dispatchers told the Record Searchlight.

Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility’s receiving center, said he heard what sounded like semiautomatic weapon fire.

“It went on and on — I don’t even know how many times he fired,” Thammakhanty said. “I just know it was a lot.”

Thammakhanty and others started running for their lives, and he saw people lying on the ground as he went, he said.

Thammakhanty told the Record Searchlight that he didn’t know the shooter’s identity.

Dispatchers told the Record Searchlight that at least one woman had been shot. A man had also reported his leg getting run over when the shooter rammed a vehicle into the store, but the man wasn’t sure whether he’d been shot, dispatchers said.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope told the Record Searchlight that the company is “aware of the situation” and working with law enforcement.

“We don’t have any additional information to share at this time,” Pope said.