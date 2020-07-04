Flooding hits parts of Newport Beach amid high tide, high surf

Ocean waves crashed over the sand at the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach and into parking lots and streets, destroying a sailboat because of the dangerous combination of high tide and high surf, authorities said.

The tide peaked at 6.5 feet at 8:25 p.m. Friday, according to US Harbors, an online service provided for boaters. The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory through noon Monday warning that waves and surf of five to seven feet with sets to eight feet were likely.

One man told KNBC-TV he helped rescue people from a sailboat that was pushed ashore by the waves and battered to pieces.

There were reports that a lifeguard was hospitalized for injuries suffered while rescuing two teens near the Balboa Pier.

The tide is next expected to peak at 6.5 feet at 9:06 p.m. Saturday, 6.3 feet at 9:47 p.m. Sunday and 6 feet at 10:28 p.m. Monday.