Hit-and-run driver kills man who tripped in street after lighting firework, police say

A man was struck and killed Saturday in Lennox in a hit-and-run crash when he tripped in the street after lighting a firework, police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Victor Torres Carrillo, 26, of Inglewood.

Carrillo was seen standing in the middle of 105th Street, east of Hawthorne Boulevard, at about 9:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a news release. He tried to walk out of the road after igniting the firework but tripped and was struck by a black sedan that was speeding west on 105th Street, police said.

The car, which witnesses described as a Ford Mustang or Chevrolet Camaro, sped away north on Hawthorne Boulevard, according to investigators.

Carrillo was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:45 p.m., before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Officer Vance Perreria or Officer Karina Malkandueva, of the California Highway Patrol’s West Los Angeles Area office, at (310) 642-3939.