Andres Guardado was shot five times in the back, family autopsy finds

Attorneys representing the family of Andres Guardado, who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Gardena last month, said an independent autopsy has found that the 18-year-old was shot five times in the back.

The autopsy showed that Guardado died as a result of gunshot wounds to his trunk and that he also sustained a graze to his left forearm with a forward trajectory. They said preliminary forensic toxicology results show that Guardado did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system.

The family requested the independent autopsy after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department placed a security hold on the results of the official report prepared by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Sheriff’s officials could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday to respond to the family’s findings.

Sources with knowledge of the case identified the two deputies involved as Miguel Vega, who opened fire, and Chris Hernandez, who did not shoot.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the events began when the two deputies saw Guardado, who family members said worked as a security guard, speaking with someone in a car that was blocking the entrance to a body shop about 6 p.m. June 18.

Authorities said Guardado “produced a handgun” and ran away, and the deputies chased him. When deputies reached him, Vega fired his weapon, officials said. Family members and activists have expressed skepticism about the narrative.

Authorities have yet to explain what prompted Vega, 30, to fire his weapon at Guardado.

Days after the shooting, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Gardena, marching down West Redondo Beach Boulevard, where Guardado was shot, filling the street as they headed toward the sheriff’s station in Compton more than three miles away.