Photo sent before Naya Rivera disappeared may help search

Naya Rivera arrives at Logo's NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles in 2013.
Naya Riva, shown in April 2013, is believed to have drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County.
(Dan Steinberg / Invision)
By Associated Press
July 13, 2020
7:06 AM
A member of a team searching a Southern California lake for a missing TV star said Sunday that he was confident his crew was getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her, a magazine reported.

Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team told Us Weekly that Naya Rivera sent a family member a picture of her 4-year-old son, Josey, in front of a cove before she disappeared July 8 after diving into Lake Piru.

“There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove,” Inglis told the magazine. “We found where that cove was.”

A time stamp on the photo showed it was taken 90 minutes to two hours before the boy was found alone on the pontoon boat, the magazine reported.

Inglis told Us Weekly that the area where the photo was taken and the spot where the boat was found were starting points for authorities before the search was expanded.

“We did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively,” he told Us Weekly.

California

Rivera remained missing as of Sunday night.

Authorities said Thursday they believed Rivera, 33, drowned. Her son was found alone on the boat.

The boy told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

