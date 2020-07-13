Stolen Disney memorabilia worth thousands found in online auction, authorities say

After thousands of dollars in Disney memorabilia was stolen from a Northern Sacramento storage unit, authorities say they have made an arrest and recovered most of the items.

A woman reported the theft of several high-valued Disney collectible items totaling about $35,000, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. The items were taken between December 2019 and late April, the woman said.

The sheriff’s property crime bureau found some of the items on an online auction and were able to identify a suspect in the theft, Deputy Joe Gordon said. Search warrants for the auction website and the suspect’s social media accounts helped detectives locate the person’s place of employment, a hotel room being used as a residence and a storage unit.

About $25,000 worth of Disney memorabilia was found in the suspect’s possession on June 30, authorities said.

Advertisement

Shortly afterward, the suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of theft and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail, Gordon said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether charges had been filed in the case or whether the suspect remained in custody.

Investigators are still working to locate the other items that were stolen, noting they may have already been sold online, the Sheriff’s Department said.

“Because of the uniqueness of the items and that they didn’t have unique identifying information like a serial number on a computer or a cellphone, it was something that [the victim] would have to kind of personally identify,” Gordon said. “She worked with our detectives pretty extensively and was able to identify it.”