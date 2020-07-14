Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

4 arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer during downtown L.A. protest

By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
July 14, 2020
8:06 PM
Share

Four people were arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer Tuesday afternoon during a downtown Los Angeles protest, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The four men were near protesters on Wilshire Boulevard and South Figueroa Street about 3:45 p.m., said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the LAPD.

“Officers were in the area when they observed a couple individuals who they decided to talk to,” he said. “I guess there were some protesters there in the area and they apparently were getting involved with the officers.”

Lopez could not confirm whether the four people arrested were the protesters themselves. He said he doesn’t know what they did to the officer.

Advertisement

“He’ll be fine,” Lopez said of the officer that was allegedly assaulted.

California
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement