Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

San Diego universities disavow racist remarks on fake Instagram accounts

UC San Diego
UC San Diego.
(San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Gary Robbins
July 27, 2020
10:29 PM
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

UC San Diego and the University of San Diego are disavowing racist remarks that appear on Instagram accounts that falsely claim to be affiliated with the universities.

“Last night, the university was made aware of an Instagram account posting hateful, racist content,” UC San Diego said Monday on Twitter. “We firmly denounce what was shared on this account that claimed affiliation with UC San Diego, and condemn all forms of racism and hate.

“UC San Diego stands with our Black community members and firmly against all forms of racism and hate. If anyone has information about the creator of this account, please contact our Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination at OPHD@ucsd.edu.”

The remarks appear on two accounts, whiteatucsd and whiteatusd.

Advertisement

University of San Diego officials said Monday that they were aware of the problem and that the school was in no way affiliated with the accounts or the posts.

Robbins writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

CaliforniaEducation
Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement