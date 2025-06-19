Elected officials voice outrage after reports of immigration raid at bus stop in Pasadena

Rep. Judy Chu said she was denied access to the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she sought information on people detained in Pasadena.

Reports of federal agents detaining people at a bus stop near a Winchell’s Donut House in Pasadena spurred outrage among some elected officials in Los Angeles County.

In a video posted on social media, Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park) said six Pasadena residents were detained Wednesday morning. Chu said she was rebuffed by the Department of Homeland Security in seeking information on the conditions where the detainees were being held.

“We have the right to know what is happening with them,” Chu said.

Chu also expressed dismay that an unidentified agent pointed a gun at a man seeking to take video of his license plate. The incident was caught on video by witnesses.

Advertisement

“The ICE agent jumped out of the car and pointed a gun as though he was going to shoot the young man, just for shooting a video of that license plate,” Chu said. “It’s outrageous.”

Videos aired by KABC-TV Channel 7 show men sitting on a bus bench being taken into custody, and another in which a man in cap and black vest emerges from a car and draws and points a weapon at another man. One witness told KABC that three of the six people detained were seniors.

In a social media post by Chu that features a video taken by a witness near the corner of Los Robles Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard, the lawmaker wrote, “As you can see, these ICE agents are pointing guns at innocent individuals, no warrants, no explanations, just fear and intimidation.

Advertisement

“These raids in my district are absolutely vile. Masked and armed like a militia, they’re terrorizing families and destroying any sense of safety in our communities. This is not law enforcement it’s a gross abuse of power, and I will not stand for it,” Chu wrote.

State Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Alhambra), whose district includes Pasadena, said she received reports from witnesses who said that “when they asked the masked men to see identification, one of the men stepped out the unmarked vehicle and cocked his rifle toward members of the public.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn on Wednesday said federal agents are “terrifying people” with these sweeps.

Advertisement

“We have already seen kids not going to school, people avoiding shopping, church, and even going to work,” Hahn said in a statement. “I wouldn’t be surprised if after people read about this incident that we see more people avoid taking Metro. This isn’t right. The fear they are spreading is doing profound harm in our communities.”

Hahn, who also serves as chair of the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said she had directed Metro staff about the agency’s protocols if immigration agents board a bus or train. “I know the options will be limited,” she said, “but I want Metro to do everything in our power to protect our riders.”

Chu visited the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles in an attempt to be let into the facility and determine the conditions in which the people were being held but said she was rebuffed.

A peaceful rally was held Wednesday night at the corner of Los Robles Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard in support of those detained, KTTV-TV Channel 11 reported. One of those detained had been heading to their job “to do fire recovery work” for areas destroyed in the Eaton fire in Altadena, the news outlet reported.

