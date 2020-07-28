L.A. County district attorney refiles public corruption charges against former assessor Noguez, others

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has refiled charges against former county tax assessor John Noguez, reviving the long-running bribery and public corruption case after an appellate court ordered its dismissal on a technical violation.

In a criminal complaint filed Monday, prosecutors accused Noguez along with Mark McNeil, a top official in the assessor’s office, and Arizona tax consultant Ramin Salari of participating in a scheme in which Noguez would accept bribes to lower the valuations of a slew of properties across greater L.A.

Noguez was first arrested in 2012 and accused of accepting a $185,000 bribe, but the case was hobbled by delays owing in part to the tens of thousands of pages of evidence in the case. At a preliminary hearing in the summer of 2018, a judge found sufficient evidence for the trio to stand trial.

However, the L.A. County district attorney’s office did not file a charging document within 15 days of the preliminary hearing.

In May, the 2nd District Court of Appeals ordered all charges dismissed against the trio because of the missed deadline, although the ruling did not prohibit the case from being refiled.

“The prosecution refiling the case was completely expected,” said Noguez’s defense attorney, Anthony Falangetti. “Mr. Noguez has always maintained that he’s innocent, and he continues to maintain he’s innocent. He intends to fight this.”

Stephen G. Larson, Salari’s defense attorney who is also a former federal judge, said the charges were “completely meritless, both legally and factually.”

“I’m disappointed in the DA’s office. I don’t think they thought this through,” Larson added. “They should have used [the appellate ruling] as a time out to reevaluate the evidence. This case is going to be driven into a brick wall. It’s really problematic on many levels.”

Noguez, a longtime Huntington Park city councilman who was elected in 2010 to serve as L.A. County’s tax assessor, was first led out of his home in handcuffs in 2012 and accused of taking bribes from Salari in exchange for reducing the valuations of properties owned by Salari’s clients. The properties were located in Beverly Hills, Hermosa Beach, Van Nuys and Torrance.

Over the years, the case was amended several times, with the number of charges against Noguez swinging from 24 to 36 to 25. The latest complaint against him has 39 counts, including perjury, embezzlement, accepting a bribe, grand theft, misappropriation of public funds and conspiracy to commit grand theft.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Craig Hum, the lead prosecutor on the case, has said the district attorney’s office turned over more than 45,000 pages of evidence to the defendants, along with recordings of interviews and thousands of pages of testimony before an investigative grand jury.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.