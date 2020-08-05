What jobs did your parents work to get you where you are today? Readers respond

Some time ago, I posted a question on social media that scores of people responded to:

What jobs did your parents work to get you where you are today?

I shared a bit about my mother, an immigrant from El Salvador who worked as a nanny and a garment factory worker; she cleaned houses, polished car rims, drilled holes in doorknobs, steam pressed people’s clothes.

“¡Échele ganas,” she’d always tell me. Give it all you got.

It’s a phrase, a call to action, many immigrants teach their kids early on to push them to aim high.

Here are a few responses to my Twitter thread.

Xavier Becerra

Mom: Clerical worker



Dad: Construction worker



Me: Attorney General for the State of California — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) December 10, 2019

Xavier Becerra and his parents at his swearing-in ceremony.

Oscar Ramos

My mom cleaned houses and my dad did landscaping. They both loved seeing people react when they pulled up to their jobs with Harvard stickers on their cars. 😊 — Oscar Ramos (@OscarRamosSD) December 10, 2019

Oscar Ramos, a high school teacher in Maryland, and his parents.



Elsy Guardado

Mom: Housekeeper & Nanny



Dad: Laborer, Mover & Truck Driver (passed away from cancer 12/21/18)



Me: @pepperdine alum, VP of Public Affairs at Ogilvy & currently making some life moves. Dad always said “para adelante mija!” Those words mean everything. pic.twitter.com/inoDuGfEph — Elsy (@elsyguardado2) December 11, 2019

Elsy Guardado with her parents, Argelia Guardado and Baudilio Guardado.

Elena Rhee

My parents worked as night janitors in L.A. when I was little and took me with them bc no childcare. They turned drudgery into magic with games and stories. Wrote a picture book about that time—The Paper Kingdom comes out 2/18/2020 from Penguin Random House ❤️ — Helena Rhee (THE PAPER KINGDOM 2/18/2020) (@HelenaRhee) December 11, 2019

Helena Rhee with her parents. She recently wrote a book about those childhood years when they, as janitors, would take her to work with them.

Emmy Ruiz

My parents worked in the fields.

My mom worked multiple jobs so we could go to college.

My mom would sew our pediatrician’s scrubs so she could afford healthcare for us.

My mom is everything. #ImmigrantKid #TeamMom https://t.co/1BxE8qUW8F — Emmy Ruiz (@emmyruiz) December 13, 2019

Emmy Ruiz

Nicolas Enriquez

My dad worked knocking door to door selling English lessons on cassettes, he sold only 1 and to himself because he wanted to learn English, many years later he paid for me to go live and study in NY, I can't thank him enough. — Nicolas Enriquez (@nicoenri12) December 10, 2019