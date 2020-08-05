Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

What jobs did your parents work to get you where you are today? Readers respond

What jobs did your parents work to help you get to where you are?
By Esmeralda BermudezStaff Writer 
Aug. 5, 2020
6:54 AM
Share

Some time ago, I posted a question on social media that scores of people responded to:

What jobs did your parents work to get you where you are today?

I shared a bit about my mother, an immigrant from El Salvador who worked as a nanny and a garment factory worker; she cleaned houses, polished car rims, drilled holes in doorknobs, steam pressed people’s clothes.

“¡Échele ganas,” she’d always tell me. Give it all you got.

Advertisement

It’s a phrase, a call to action, many immigrants teach their kids early on to push them to aim high.

Here are a few responses to my Twitter thread.

Xavier Becerra

Xavier Becerra and his parents at his swearing-in ceremony.
Advertisement

Oscar Ramos

Oscar Ramos and his parents
Oscar Ramos, a high school teacher in Maryland, and his parents.

Elsy Guardado

Elsy Guardado with her parents, Argelia Guardado and Baudilio Guardado.
Advertisement

Elena Rhee

Helena Rhee with her parents.
Helena Rhee with her parents. She recently wrote a book about those childhood years when they, as janitors, would take her to work with them.

Emmy Ruiz

Emmy Ruiz
Advertisement

California

On the shoulders of our parents — the cooks, nannies and gardeners — we’ve traveled far

California

On the shoulders of our parents — the cooks, nannies and gardeners — we’ve traveled far

What jobs did your parents work to get you where you are today? Readers share their stories.

More Coverage

What jobs did your parents work to get you where you are today? Readers respond

Nicolas Enriquez

Nicolas Enriquez and his father.
Nicolas Enriquez and his father.

California
Esmeralda Bermudez

Esmeralda Bermudez writes narrative stories about the lives of Latinos for the Los Angeles Times. She was born in El Salvador, raised in the Los Angeles area and graduated from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement