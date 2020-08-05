What jobs did your parents work to get you where you are today? Readers respond
Some time ago, I posted a question on social media that scores of people responded to:
What jobs did your parents work to get you where you are today?
I shared a bit about my mother, an immigrant from El Salvador who worked as a nanny and a garment factory worker; she cleaned houses, polished car rims, drilled holes in doorknobs, steam pressed people’s clothes.
“¡Échele ganas,” she’d always tell me. Give it all you got.
It’s a phrase, a call to action, many immigrants teach their kids early on to push them to aim high.
Here are a few responses to my Twitter thread.
Xavier Becerra
Oscar Ramos
Elsy Guardado
Elena Rhee
Emmy Ruiz
What jobs did your parents work to get you where you are today? Readers share their stories.
Nicolas Enriquez
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.