LAPD officer shot in suspected ‘friendly fire’ incident in Hollywood, police say

A Los Angeles police officer was wounded by suspected “friendly fire” — that is, accidentally shot by a fellow officer — while responding Wednesday to a report of a distraught man in Hollywood, the LAPD said.

The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, and she had been released from an area hospital as of Thursday morning, said Josh Rubenstein, a police spokesman.

Officers had responded to reports of a suicidal man near Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilton Place about 2:10 p.m. and found a man holding scissors. A Rottweiler was nearby, but it was unclear whether the dog belonged to the man.

What occurred next is still under investigation, Rubenstein said. He could not say how many officers shot or what the target of the gunfire was.

“It appears the officer was struck by ‘friendly fire,’ but that has not been confirmed,” the department wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.

The man was taken into custody. He was not injured, Rubenstein said. However, the Rottweiler was hurt — Rubenstein did not say how — and taken to a veterinarian’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.